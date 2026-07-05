July 5, 2026
Local News

One Dead, Another Injured In Gas Station Shooting

by Alyssa Foster0
Photo Supplied / Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Fort Wayne gas station.

Police say officers were called around 3 a.m. to the Shell station at Broadway and Taylor Street for reports of an armed disturbance.

Before officers arrived, both victims showed up at a hospital. One later died from his injuries, while the other is expected to survive.

Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police or Crime Stoppers.

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