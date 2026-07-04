Fort Wayne FC TO Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Stadium

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne FC is officially celebrating the grand opening of its new stadium tonight with a Fourth of July ribbon-cutting ceremony ahead of the match.

While the club has already played six home games at the venue during a soft opening, tonight marks the stadium’s formal debut.

Festivities begin at 5:25 p.m., with a special “big reveal” scheduled for 7:20 p.m., when the club is expected to unveil its new mascot.

Fans will also get their first look at the stadium’s new video board as Fort Wayne FC celebrates Independence Day in the professional ranks.