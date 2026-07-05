Fort Wayne TinCaps Announce Return Of Holiday Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – While many celebrate Independence Day weekend, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are already getting into the holiday spirit.

The club announced Parkview Field’s Holiday Lights will return November 12 through January 2.

This year’s walk-through display will feature almost two million lights, double the amount from its 2024 debut.

Guests can also enjoy a 30-foot Christmas tree, train rides, s’mores, letter-writing to Santa and nightly visits from Johnny Claus.

21 Alive News says more than 170,000 people have attended the event over the past two years. Tickets are on sale now.