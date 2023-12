FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This week is the final chance for families to visit the Wild Zoo Wonderland at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day through Saturday.

Price: FREE for Zoo Members, $12 for General Admission (Ages 13+), $10 for Kids (Ages 2-12), and FREE for children below the age of 2