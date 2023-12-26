Road rage erupts in Christmas Eve shooting, leaving one person injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A road rage incident escalated into a shooting leaving one person injured on Christmas Eve.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a call reporting shots fired at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pettit and Hanna.

According to the police, a single person sustained a gunshot wound through a car window during the altercation. The victim was promptly transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.

According to our Partners in news at 21 Alive, law enforcement has identified two separate scenes linked to the incident. One scene is situated at East Pettit and Hanna Street, while the other is in a parking lot near South Side High School.

Details about the circumstances leading to the road rage and subsequent shooting are yet to be fully disclosed by the authorities. As of now, the police have not confirmed the apprehension of the suspect(s) or any other individuals involved in the incident.