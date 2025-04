FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Great American Clean Up is headed to a neighborhood near you on Saturday May 3rd.

Fort Wayne has participated in the nation’s largest community improvement program for more than three decades.

Volunteers work to clean up littered roadsides, parks, trails and waterways.

The City will provide garbage bags, gloves and t-shirts and after the work is done a volunteer celebration including food, drinks, prizes and live entertainment will be held at Headwaters Park.