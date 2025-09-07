September 7, 2025
One Seriously Injured In Saturday Morning Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Clinton Street around 11:15 p.m. for a single-vehicle crashing involving a moped. 

Officers arrived to find the moped driver unconscious.

Medics took the man to the hospital in life-threatening condition, 21 Alive News reports. 

They say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, though it is still under investigation.

