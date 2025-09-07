Local Business Owner Attacked

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local metaphysical shop owner was attacked on Friday.

Reports say around 5:30 p.m., a man came into Fae’s Cabinet and waited until all customers had left before walking behind the front counter and punching Travis Tribolet-Ward. Ward says he was thrown to the ground and kicked, stomped on, and kneed in the face.

Ward says the man was in the store for about 30 minutes.

Ward suffered bruising, a concussion and back pain, but no serious injuries were reported.

However, he does not know who the attacker was.

The business has posted the surveillance footage of the attack on the shop’s Facebook and TikTok pages and is asking the public to help identify the man.