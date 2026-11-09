Parkview Health finalizes acquisition of Ovation Healthcare

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Parkview Health has finalized its acquisition of Ovation Healthcare, a company that provides operational and financial services to hospitals and health systems across the country.

Parkview announced the completion of the deal Monday, saying the partnership is intended to help rural and community hospitals reduce costs, improve operations and maintain access to local health care.

The acquisition was first announced in mid-October after the two organizations reached an agreement.

According to WANE 15, Parkview plans to bring its experience in areas such as revenue cycle management and information services to Ovation’s network, which includes more than 500 health care organizations across 48 states.

Parkview began expanding its operational services to support independent health care providers in 2025. The company says the acquisition will give hospitals access to shared services that could reduce administrative expenses and allow more resources to go toward patient care.

“Completing this transaction enables us to deploy proven operational solutions at a national scale,” Parkview Health CEO Rick Henvey said.

Henvey said rural hospitals face growing financial pressures and resource limitations that threaten access to health care in their communities.

Parkview previously confirmed to WANE 15 that there are no planned job cuts at either company. Employees transitioning from Parkview to Ovation will continue to have a role with Parkview, according to the earlier confirmation.

Parkview also says patient care delivery, billing practices and financial assistance policies will remain unchanged for its patients in Indiana and Ohio.

Ovation will continue operating as a separate health care services organization with its own governing board.

Ovation CEO Dwayne Gunter said the partnership will combine the company’s national reach with Parkview’s operational experience while allowing community hospitals to maintain local decision-making authority.

The acquisition is part of Parkview’s broader effort to reduce health care costs for patients and employers.

In October, Parkview reported reducing commercial reimbursement rates by more than $1.1 billion over the previous five years for northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. The health system also committed to additional rate reductions in 2025 that extend through 2029.

Parkview introduced Signature Care EPO+ in 2025, a direct-to-employer health plan the company says can save employers up to 25% compared with commercial insurance.

Ovation Healthcare is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, and has nearly 50 years of experience providing services such as leadership advisory, spending management, revenue cycle management and technology support.