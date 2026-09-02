Pay-What-You-Can Café Opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new café in Fort Wayne is offering meals to customers regardless of their ability to pay.

According to WANE-15, the Sparrow Café officially opened Tuesday at Trinity English Lutheran Church at 450 West Washington Boulevard.

The café operates on a pay-what-you-can model, giving customers three ways to contribute toward their meal. They can pay the suggested price, make a minimum $5 donation or volunteer for 30 minutes.

The goal is to make sure anyone can enjoy a meal, regardless of their financial circumstances.

The Sparrow Café offers a full menu of fresh food and weekly specials created by chef Lindi Miller. The café also serves local Utopian Coffee.

The café is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and other community leaders.