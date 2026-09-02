September 2, 2026
National News

Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect to Stand Trial, Could Face Death Penalty

by AP News0

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk is headed to trial and could face the death penalty if convicted.

A Utah judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors presented enough evidence to pursue an aggravated murder charge against 23-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk once in the neck from a rooftop more than 400 feet away while Kirk was speaking to a crowd at Utah Valley University last September. They argued the shooting put other people nearby at risk.

Robinson’s attorneys argued prosecutors had not shown a high enough probability that others could have been killed and asked the judge to prevent the death penalty from being considered.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors also allege Robinson targeted Kirk because of his political views. They cited messages, DNA evidence and an inscription on a bullet as evidence of a political motive.

The judge’s ruling allows the aggravated murder case to move forward to trial.

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