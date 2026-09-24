PBS Fort Wayne to air first State of the Station broadcast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — PBS Fort Wayne will air its first-ever State of the Station broadcast Thursday night, giving viewers a look at changes made over the past year and the station’s plans for the future.

The broadcast will air Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. on channel 39.1, with a repeat scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m.

President and CEO Ed Leon will discuss the station’s transition following the loss of Indiana state funding and federal public media funding. PBS Fort Wayne says those cuts resulted in the loss of nearly $1.4 million, representing about 43% of its annual revenue.

The station responded by restructuring operations and reducing expenses and staff. PBS Fort Wayne now operates with 14 full-time employees and a freelance studio crew and describes itself as a fully community-funded public media organization supported by viewers, local sponsors and philanthropic partners.

PBS Fort Wayne says membership revenue increased 15% over the past year, while major gifts of $1,000 or more increased 69%.

The broadcast will also highlight Arts (260), a two-year initiative supported by a READI 2.0 Arts & Culture Grant. The project will support original performances, cultural programming, documentaries, workforce development and opportunities for emerging media professionals.

PBS Fort Wayne says the initiative will also include a Documentarian in Residence and a Northeast Indiana Creative Innovation Business Incubator in partnership with the Northeast Indiana Innovation Community.

The station continues to produce local programs including “The 260,” “PrimeTime,” “Matters of the Mind,” “Life Ahead,” “HealthLine” and “Pet Life.” A locally produced documentary about television innovator Philo T. Farnsworth is also in production.

More information about PBS Fort Wayne and its programming is available at pbsfortwayne.org.