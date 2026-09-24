Joe’s Kids celebrates success of annual Tailgate, Dinner & Auction

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — Joe’s Kids is celebrating the success of its annual Tailgate, Dinner & Auction, the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year.

The football-themed fundraiser was held Saturday, Sept. 19, at Miller Sunset Pavilion in Warsaw and brought together community members, sponsors, donors and volunteers to support therapy services for local children.

The event featured a tailgate experience, dinner and a live auction with donated items and experiences. Money raised during the evening will support Joe’s Kids’ physical, occupational and speech therapy programs.

Joe’s Kids CEO Rebecca Bazzoni said funds raised through the event help provide therapy services designed to help children reach developmental milestones, build confidence and achieve their goals.

The organization thanked its sponsors, auction donors, volunteers, committee members and attendees for supporting the event and helping provide specialized care and resources to children and families in the community.

Joe’s Kids provides physical, occupational and speech therapy services to children with a variety of developmental needs.