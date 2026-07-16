Pedestrian Critically Injured in Downtown Fort Wayne Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Fort Wayne late Wednesday night.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, officers were called just before 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Washington Boulevard.

Police say a driver was turning from Lafayette Street onto Washington Boulevard when the vehicle struck an adult man.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.