Parkview Health Removes Lettuce, Salad Mix from Menus Amid Indiana Cyclospora Outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Parkview Health is removing all lettuce and salad mix products from patient meals, cafeterias and bistros across its facilities as a precaution while Indiana continues to see an increase in cyclospora cases.

The health system announced the change takes effect immediately, saying the move is being made out of an abundance of caution even though no illnesses have been linked to Parkview facilities.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, the Indiana Department of Health reported 206 cases of cyclosporiasis statewide since May 1. Health officials have not yet identified the source of the outbreak.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause illness several days after exposure. Symptoms typically begin two to 14 days after infection and can include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue, dehydration and weight loss.

Parkview advises anyone experiencing those symptoms to seek medical care, noting that cyclospora infections require specific testing and can be treated with prescription antibiotics. While some healthy people may recover without treatment, symptoms can linger or return, and those with weakened immune systems may face more serious complications.

Health officials also recommend practicing safe food handling by washing produce thoroughly, removing outer leaves from leafy vegetables when possible, and washing hands before and after handling fresh fruits and vegetables as the investigation continues.

Parkview says anyone with questions about symptoms, testing or treatment should contact their healthcare provider.