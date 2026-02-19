Pediatric Dental Office Incident Leads to Felony Arrest

SHERMAN, TX (WOWO) A 36-year-old Texas dentist was arrested after police say she was intoxicated while performing surgery at a pediatric dental office in Sherman.

Officers responded around noon Monday to Pediatric Dentistry of Sherman after receiving a report of a dentist allegedly showing signs of intoxication while practicing. When officers arrived, they observed signs of impairment and administered a field sobriety test, which police say the dentist failed.

Kelly Buck was taken into custody and charged with performing surgery while intoxicated, a state jail felony under Texas law. Authorities did not specify whether the alleged intoxication involved alcohol or drugs.

Buck has been licensed to practice dentistry in Texas since 2016 and does not have prior disciplinary history on file. She was booked into the Grayson County Jail and released Tuesday after posting a $10,000 bond.

Sherman police described the case as unusual and said they take allegations involving patient safety seriously.

The incident was first reported by KXII, a Gray News affiliate.