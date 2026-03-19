Evansville Firefighters Investigating Cause of House Fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO)- Firefighters in Evansville are working to determine what caused a house fire reported Wednesday night on the city’s east side.

Emergency crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of East Indiana Street, near the intersection of Boeke Road and the Lloyd Expressway. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from one side of the house.

The people inside the home were already in the process of evacuating when crews arrived, and everyone made it out safely without injuries, according to the Evansville Courier & Press.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and investigators are now examining the scene to determine how the fire started. Officials have not released additional details about the extent of the damage or the possible cause.