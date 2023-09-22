Water Rill Splash Pad To Close On Monday

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced today that the Water Rill at Promenade Park will close for the season on Monday.
Residents still can enjoy the remaining eight splash pads until the end of the day on Sunday, October 8.
Splash pads are located at the following parks and available beginning at 9:00 a.m.
|Buckner Park
|6114 Bass Road
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Franklin School Park
|1903 Saint Marys Avenue
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
|7225 North River Road
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|McCormick Park
|2300 Raymond Avenue & Holly Avenue
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Memorial Park
|2301 Maumee Avenue & Glasgow Avenue
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Robert E. Meyers Park
|Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.
|9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday, on days with no scheduled events)
|Shoaff Park
|6401 St. Joe Road
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Waynedale Park
|2900 Koons Street & Elzey Street
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.