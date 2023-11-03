Pontiac Street Market Set To Open Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Area residents can look forward to the grand opening of the Pontiac Street Market this coming Monday. Mayor Tom Henry, the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division, and other dignitaries led a media tour inside the full-service grocery store in southeast Fort Wayne at 918. E. Pontiac Street on Thursday. The Pontiac Street Market will provide healthy, affordable food options in an area that’s currently defined as a food desert.

The grocery store comes after being identified as a vital need through several community Southeast Strategy Update meetings. The Pontiac Street Market received approvals from the Redevelopment Commission and City Council to invest $3.4 million on the upfront construction costs. The City and Parkview are community partners on this project.

The full-service market will provide:

Fresh produce

Meats

Dairy

Prepared foods

Baked goods

Sandwich counter

Grocery pickup Market Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

SubConnection opens at 11 a.m. daily

The market officially opens at 9 A.M. on Monday (November 6th).