Pope Leo XIV Diagnosed With Lung Cancer After Surgery to Remove Part of Right LungPope Leo XIV Diagnosed With Lung Cancer After Surgery to Remove Part of Right Lung

VATICAN CITY (WOWO) — Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican announced Tuesday.

The 71-year-old pontiff was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer. The diagnosis was confirmed through tissue testing during the operation, following earlier examinations that had raised concerns about a growth in his lung.

Doctors at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital performed the procedure using a video-assisted surgical technique. The operation lasted approximately 90 minutes, and the Vatican said it was successful, with no complications.

Pope Leo regained consciousness normally following surgery and returned to his hospital room after a period of observation.

Pope says growth was detected early

The pope addressed his health Monday, saying doctors had discovered a small lump in his lung at a very early stage and recommended surgery to remove it.

He thanked those offering prayers and support as he prepared for the procedure.

The Vatican has not announced the cancer’s stage or confirmed whether it has spread to the lymph nodes. Additional testing will help doctors determine the extent of the disease and what further treatment, if any, may be needed.

Medical experts say the stage of lung cancer is an important factor in determining a patient’s prognosis. Surgery can be curative in some cases when the cancer is localized, but the outlook depends on whether it has spread.

Hospital stay expected to last about a week

Pope Leo is expected to remain hospitalized for approximately one week. The Vatican previously announced that his public appearances would be canceled through October 20.

The diagnosis also raises questions about the pope’s planned international trip from November 6 through November 17, with scheduled stops in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. It remains unclear whether his recovery will affect those plans.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, became the first American pope when he was elected in May 2025.

Further updates on his condition are expected from the Vatican as he recovers from surgery.