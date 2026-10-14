Measles cases continue to rise across northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Measles cases are continuing to increase across northeast Indiana, with confirmed infections reported in four area counties.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Allen County has recorded two cases, Adams County has four, DeKalb County has two and LaGrange County has five. Statewide, 34 measles cases had been reported as of Tuesday, October 13.

WANE 15 reports that Allen County confirmed its first measles case on September 24, one day after Adams County reported two infections. Health officials also previously warned that visitors to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on September 30 may have been exposed to the virus.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne illness that can spread rapidly among people who are not vaccinated. According to health officials, up to nine out of 10 unvaccinated people exposed to someone with measles may become infected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 2026 has been one of the worst years for measles infections in the United States in decades.

Health officials continue to emphasize vaccination as the most effective way to prevent infection and limit the spread of the disease. Residents who are unsure of their vaccination status are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or local health department to review their records.

Additional information about measles cases, symptoms and vaccinations is available through the Indiana Department of Health.

Residents can also contact local health department staff Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 260-449-7556.

For more on the rising number of cases, visit WANE 15.