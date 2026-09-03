Principal Support Helps Teachers, But Isn’t Enough to Stop Turnover From Classroom Violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Support from school principals can help reduce teacher stress and burnout, but new research from The Ohio State University finds it may not be enough to keep teachers from leaving when they experience violence from students.

Researchers analyzed national survey data from 5,550 pre-K through 12th-grade teachers collected during the 2020-21 school year.

The study found 44% of educators reported experiencing some form of student victimization, while as many as 80% experienced verbal or threatening aggression.

Researchers say strong administrative support can make teachers feel safer and more comfortable discussing discipline issues with principals. However, high levels of student violence weakened those protective effects.

Andrew Perry, a senior lecturer in educational studies at Ohio State and the study’s lead researcher, said administrative support is “necessary, but not sufficient” when teachers are dealing with repeated victimization.

Elementary school teachers reported experiencing victimization more often than their peers. Researchers say younger students may have more difficulty regulating their behavior, leading to incidents involving hitting, biting, throwing objects or screaming.

The researchers also found that schools need more than security measures or zero-tolerance policies to address the problem.

Perry said prevention-based approaches that build respect, safety and positive school climates are more effective at preventing violence.

The researchers say teacher retention requires support from principals, parents and the broader community, along with clear discipline policies and comprehensive violence-prevention strategies.

They warn that when experienced teachers leave, schools lose veteran educators, face higher replacement costs and can see less experienced teachers entering the classroom.