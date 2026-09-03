University of Saint Francis to Provide Free Tuition for Lower-Income Students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The University of Saint Francis is launching a new program that could cover 100% of tuition and fees for qualifying lower-income students beginning in fall 2027.

According to WANE-15, the Saint Francis Promise will be available to incoming freshmen and transfer students who meet the program’s requirements.

USF President Sister Maria Gemma-Salyer said the program is intended to give students who may not otherwise be able to afford college an opportunity to earn a degree.

“We really see a need in our local community for students who really can’t afford college,” Gemma-Salyer said.

To qualify, students must:

Be an Indiana resident.

Be admitted to USF as a new student for fall 2027.

Complete the 2026-27 FAFSA by April 15, 2027.

Have a FAFSA Student Aid Index of -1,500.

Qualify for and receive the maximum Federal Pell Grant and Frank O’Bannon Grant for the semester they receive the Promise.

Enroll full time, taking between 12 and 18 credit hours.

Remain in good academic standing.

USF estimates the program could apply to many families earning less than $70,000 per year. However, there is no specific income cutoff because eligibility also depends on factors including family size and household circumstances.

The university says students could have $38,680 in tuition waived from a $50,970 tuition bill.

The Saint Francis Promise covers tuition and fees, but does not cover room and board, program or course fees, miscellaneous fees, textbooks or course materials.

Students must complete the FAFSA to determine whether they qualify.

USF Communications Director Reggie Hayes said the university historically sees about 200 students enroll each fall who would likely meet the financial need requirements for the program.

The Saint Francis Promise is being revived after the university previously offered a similar program that was discontinued following changes to state tuition assistance.

Gemma-Salyer said the university eventually determined it could once again close the financial gap for qualifying students.

Sophomore Nevaeh Niendorf, who comes from a low-income family, said she has spent extra time applying for scholarships and taking out loans to help pay for college.

She said the new program could make a major difference for students in similar situations.

The university says the Saint Francis Promise carries forward the mission of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, with a focus on faith, compassion and service.