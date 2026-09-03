Girl Scouts to Hold 11th Annual STEM Expo at Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will host its 11th annual STEM Expo later this month at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The free event will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Walb International Ballroom. Girls in grades K-12 are invited to attend, and Girl Scout membership is not required.

The expo is designed to encourage girls to explore careers and interests in science, technology, engineering and math. Attendees will have the chance to participate in hands-on activities and interact with more than 30 area businesses and exhibitors.

The event will also include breakout sessions featuring women working in STEM fields.

This year’s featured speaker is former NASA astronaut Dr. Sandra H. “Sandy” Magnus. Magnus was selected for the NASA Astronaut Corps in 1996 and flew on several space shuttle missions, including the final shuttle mission, STS-135, in 2011. She also spent more than four months aboard the International Space Station.

All participants will earn a Girl Scout STEM Career Exploration badge.

Admission is free, and attendees can register in advance through the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana.