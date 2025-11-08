The Weekender

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – I am usually the biggest hater of celebrating Christmas even a little bit before Thanksgiving but this year I fear the vibe of Mariah Carey has entered my household and is here to stay. Call it my frontal lobe developing. Fort Wayne is also feeling the holiday cheer around town.

The Farmers Market is back and cozier than ever they’re moving to a new indoor location! You’ll still see the same amazing vendors, the same great vibes, and our wonderful community. More space for food trucks, extra parking, and plenty of heat to keep you cozy. Enjoy a Saturday morning shopping for fresh produce, a wide variety of organic fruits and vegetables, hand made jewelry and crafts, local artwork, and more at the former Wayne Candy Factory building!

If you’re feeling a 5 star restaurant experience right here in your hometown stop by The Landing between November 1-9 for exceptional dishes and crafted drinks! Features include exclusive three-course menus at special prices at each participating location.

Join in at The Fairfield for a full day of community, competition, and giving back in support of VETSports Inc. and FW22. You have the choice of participating in the Golf tournament, participating in the Ruck Run, or just dining and cheering on local participants. Come compete, cheer, dine, or simply show up to support our veterans and first responders.

There is plenty more holiday fun to come in The Fort. Call this week a holiday appetizer.

Stay safe and have fun!

See you next week.