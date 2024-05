CONVOY, Ohio. (WOWO) — It happened on Tuesday morning in Convoy.

As reported by the Van Wert Independent, a tanker hauling milk was traveling along Lare Road when it went off the road and rolled onto its side.

About half of the load of milk leaked onto the field and the rest was transferred to another tanker.

Convoy Fire and EMS transported the driver to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.