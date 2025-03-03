Rain, Snow, Warm-Up

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Heavy rain is expected late Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible through the evening. While an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out, the main concern is localized flooding.

Despite increasing clouds, temperatures Monday afternoon will be closer to normal. A shift to southerly winds will help highs reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in the metro area.

Clouds will thicken Monday evening, with rain moving in early Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will stay in the low 40s.

Scattered showers could impact the Tuesday morning commute, especially north of Interstate 70, as a warm front moves in.

The most severe weather is expected southwest of Indiana. Forecasters say parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi face a higher risk, with storms that could bring strong winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

A mix of rain and snow is possible Wednesday, which could affect travel later in the week.

“Any travel concerns for the week would likely be Thursday morning when you’re falling into the upper 20s and the roads are wet and there’s a chance for snow, roads could get a little icy,” said Cody Moore at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s by the weekend and keep warming into mid-March.

“The weather pattern going into mid-March supports much warmer temperatures,” Moore said.