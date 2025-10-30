Landmark Ohio Bill Would Allow Gun Purchases at 18

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio is considering Senate Bill 303, a proposal that would allow residents ages 18 to 20 to buy handguns from licensed dealers, despite current federal restrictions that prevent it. The bill would still require background checks for all buyers in that age group.

Supporters argue the law addresses inconsistencies in adult rights. At 18, Ohioans can vote, enlist in the military, sign contracts, get married, and purchase long guns—but cannot buy handguns from licensed dealers. Advocates say the change would restore constitutional protections and ensure background checks are applied to younger buyers.

Opponents, including public health experts and law enforcement groups, point to safety concerns. Research shows young adults are more likely to be involved in gun-related crimes, and brain development continues into the mid-20s, affecting decision-making. Recent mass shootings involving young adults have further fueled concern over lowering the age for handgun purchases.

Even if the bill passes, federal law could override the state measure unless Congress changes the rules or a court intervenes. Ohio’s debate over young adult gun rights could play out in courts—and potentially on a national stage.