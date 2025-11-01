November 1, 2025
Ribbon-Cutting Held For Reopening Of Grabill Road Bridge

by Alyssa Foster0
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Leo-Cedarville this week to celebrate the reopening of the Grabill Road Bridge.

21 Alive News says officials with the Allen County Board of Commissioners, Allen County Highway Department and Town of Leo-Cedarville joined community members for the ceremony along the St. Joseph River

The bridge has connected the west and east banks of the river for over 100 years, but with the most recent bridge having been built in 1965, it was beginning to show a need for improvements. 

The bases of the piers were secured with riprap, a pipe under the bridge was lined with a product to extend its life, and a re-done bridge deck was completed. 

It reopened to the public on Friday following the ribbon-cutting.

