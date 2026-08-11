Riverfront Social Run Club Invites Fort Wayne Runners And Walkers To Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Runners and walkers of all experience levels can join a weekly run club at Fort Wayne’s Promenade Park.

Riverfront Social: Run Club meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street.

The group is open to runners and walkers regardless of experience level, giving participants an opportunity to stay active while meeting others in the community.

The run club is part of Riverfront Fort Wayne’s weekly Riverfront Social programming. Upcoming run club dates are listed on the organization’s calendar through the fall, including Aug. 13, Aug. 20, Aug. 27 and continuing into September, October and November.

Participants can join the Riverfront Social Runners group through the Strava app to stay updated on meetups, challenges and other riverfront activities.

Promenade Park is located at 202 West Superior Street in downtown Fort Wayne and is connected to the Rivergreenway.

The run club is free to participate in.

More information and upcoming dates are available through Riverfront Fort Wayne’s event calendar.