Fort Wayne Man Identified In Deadly Showgirl III Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a shooting at a Fort Wayne nightclub early Saturday morning.

Jacob Gordon Klotz, 27, of Fort Wayne, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Wayne police were called to Showgirl III, near East Coliseum Boulevard, around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

Police found Klotz suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

While Klotz was at the hospital, a second man arrived after also being shot. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Klotz’s death marks the 22nd homicide in Allen County this year.

Fort Wayne police have not announced an arrest in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.