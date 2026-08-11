Huntington Man Sentenced To 35 Years In Newborn Son’s Death

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A 25-year-old Huntington man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection with the death of his newborn son.

Oliver Young was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated battery resulting in death. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.

As part of a plea agreement reached last month, charges of neglect of a dependent and domestic battery were dismissed.

According to court documents, Young admitted to shaking his infant son, which led to the boy’s death.

The baby was born Sept. 30, 2025. During a wellness check several weeks later, a doctor noticed a bruise on the infant’s back. The baby was taken to an emergency room, where doctors found injuries near his brain.

The child was later released from the hospital, but about a week later his mother called an ambulance after finding him unresponsive.

Doctors found the infant had significant head trauma and internal bleeding and no brain activity. Investigators said the injuries were consistent with the child being shaken, pulled by the leg or squeezed.

As part of his sentence, Young must obtain a GED and follow recommendations from a mental health assessment.

Young was initially charged in February following his son’s death in November 2025.