August 11, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne Artist Encourages Visitors To ‘Touch Grass’ With New Exhibit

by WOWO News0
(Source: https://goo.gl/4CGdgr License: https://goo.gl/OOAQfn)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new art exhibition in Fort Wayne is encouraging visitors to step away from their screens and reconnect with the natural world.

“Jeremy Stroup: Touching Grass” is on display through Nov. 15 during public hours.

The exhibition explores nature, memory and the sensory experiences that shape everyday life. Stroup creates artwork daily and shares his work online, a routine that serves as both a source of motivation and a challenge.

“Touching Grass” reflects on the importance of unplugging from screens, passive entertainment and overstimulation and instead experiencing the textures, colors and sensations found in the world around us.

The exhibit features Stroup’s paintings and drawings inspired by green spaces and the experience of spending time outdoors.

“Touching Grass” is included with regular admission.

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