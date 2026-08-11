August 11, 2026
Local News

Pueblo Garden Exhibit Brings Southwest Style To Fort Wayne

by WOWO News0
Photo Supplied - Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Visitors to the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory can experience the sights and sounds of the Southwest through a new seasonal exhibit.

“Pueblo Garden: Styles of the Southwest” is on display through Nov. 15 at the conservatory, located at 1100 South Calhoun Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

The exhibit highlights Pueblo gardening techniques and Southwest-inspired design, including adobe-style structures, colorful plant displays and elements inspired by Indigenous communities.

Organizers say the exhibit is designed to showcase the resourcefulness and traditions of Pueblo gardening while combining those elements with contemporary botanical design.

Visitors can explore the garden during the conservatory’s public hours throughout the summer and fall.

The exhibit is sponsored by the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, Fort Wayne Park Foundation and O’Rourke-Schof Family Foundation.

More information about the exhibit and visiting hours is available through the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

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