Senate Bill 358 Would Create Black Ohio License Plates

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) An Ohio lawmaker has introduced legislation that would create a new blackout license plate option for drivers in the state.

Senate Bill 358, introduced by Republican Senator Nathan Manning of North Ridgeville, would authorize the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to issue license plates featuring a black background with white lettering.

According to WCMH-TV, the proposed design would not include county identification stickers or the state’s “Birthplace of Aviation” slogan, both of which appear on standard Ohio plates.

The blackout plate would carry an additional 20-dollar annual fee, plus a 10-dollar administrative fee, on top of standard registration costs, which generally range from 36 to 66 dollars per year depending on local taxes.

Ohio currently offers multiple specialty and personalized plate options, each with separate annual fees. Online reports indicate at least nine states now offer blackout-style plates, with Indiana among the most recent to introduce the design.

Senate Bill 358 has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee, where it awaits its first hearing. If approved by both legislative chambers, the bill would go to Governor Mike DeWine for consideration.