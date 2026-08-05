Senate Committee Advances Todd Blanche’s Nomination for Attorney General

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Todd Blanche’s nomination to become the next U.S. attorney general, moving the nomination one step closer to a full Senate vote.

The committee voted 12-10 along party lines Tuesday to advance Blanche’s nomination. The vote followed negotiations with some Republican senators who had raised concerns about a controversial $1.8 billion compensation fund connected to President Donald Trump and his allies.

Blanche, who is currently serving as acting attorney general, agreed in writing to end the fund, helping secure enough support for the nomination to move forward.

The nomination now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

Blanche previously served as President Trump’s personal defense attorney before joining the Justice Department. His nomination has drawn scrutiny from Democrats, who have raised concerns about his ties to the president, while Republicans have defended his qualifications and record.

If confirmed, Blanche would take over permanent leadership of the Justice Department.