Michigan Democratic Senate Primary Remains Too Close to Call

DETROIT (AP) — A closely watched Democratic primary for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat remained undecided Wednesday as election officials continued counting ballots in a race that could have implications for control of the Senate.

The contest between U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and former Wayne County health official Abdul El-Sayed was too close to call following Tuesday’s primary election. El-Sayed held a narrow lead as remaining votes were counted, with officials awaiting additional results from key areas including Wayne County.

The winner will face Republican Mike Rogers in the November general election for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who is not seeking reelection. The race is considered one of the contests that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Stevens, a member of Congress, campaigned as a more moderate Democrat with support from several party leaders. El-Sayed, a former public health official, ran on a more progressive platform and received support from national progressive figures.

Michigan was one of several states holding primary elections Tuesday as candidates competed for spots on the November ballot.