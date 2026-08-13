Single Ticket Wins $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

QUINCY, Ill. (WOWO) — A single Powerball ticket sold in Illinois has won an estimated $1 billion jackpot, making it the largest U.S. lottery jackpot offered so far this year.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing were 4, 26, 66, 67 and 69. The red Powerball was 9.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Hy-Vee gas station in Quincy, Illinois.

The winner can choose between the $1 billion annuity or a cash option worth approximately $433 million before taxes.

Five other tickets sold in Massachusetts, Arizona, California, Florida and North Carolina won prizes ranging from $1 million to $2 million.

Wednesday’s drawing was the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Check the latest Powerball winning numbers and jackpot information