Science Central Cancels Bike Rally, Bike Safety Event Still Planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Science Central has canceled its Bike Rally scheduled for Saturday because of lower-than-expected participation.

The event will not take place Aug. 15, but a free Bike Safety Event with the Fort Wayne Police Department Bike Patrol will still be held as planned.

The safety event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Science Central parking lot.

Students can bring their bikes and helmets to learn about riding safety, including the “ABC Quick Check” for air, brakes and chain, proper helmet fitting, seat height and basic bicycle laws.

Free bike helmets will also be available while supplies last, thanks to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Following the workshop, students can take part in a guided ride to practice the safety skills they learned.

Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton St. in Fort Wayne.

Learn more about Science Central and its upcoming events