Six Plead Guilty to Illegal Re-Entry in Northwest Ohio, Two More Charged

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) Six men have pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States after previously being removed from the country, while two others face federal indictments on the same charge in Northwest Ohio.

Federal prosecutors say the men were located in several communities in the region after having been deported at least once before. The cases were announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, with details reported by Toledo television station WTVG-TV.

Among those pleading guilty is 38-year-old Francisco Constancio-Mariscal of Mexico, who authorities say had been removed from the United States twice, most recently in 2011. Investigators found him in Port Clinton on Jan. 4.

Also pleading guilty is 27-year-old Marcos Albeerto Bardales Lopez of Honduras, who had been removed in 2019 and was found in Maumee on Jan. 12.

52-year-old Oscar Mendoza of Honduras was previously removed in 2008 and was also located in Maumee on Jan. 12.

Authorities say 35-year-old Alvaro Veliz Gonzalez of Guatemala had been deported in 2021 before being found in Toledo on Dec. 8.

36-year-old Guillermo Gutierrez-Rivas of Mexico was removed in June 2024 and was later located in Benton Township on Dec. 19.

38-year-old Juviny Sabillon-Fernandez of Honduras had previously been removed in 2016 and was found in Saybrook on Jan. 19.

Most of the men are scheduled to be sentenced April 2 in federal court. Sabillon-Fernandez is scheduled for sentencing March 23.

Two additional men have been indicted by federal grand juries but have not entered pleas. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Jorge Alfaro-Rosales of Guatemala, previously removed in 2013, was found in Toledo on Feb. 2.

Authorities also indicted 36-year-old Hugo Hernandez Lopez of Mexico, who prosecutors say had been removed from the United States at least four times, most recently in September 2024. He was located in Toledo on Jan. 28.

Illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation is a federal felony that can carry prison time depending on a defendant’s prior criminal and immigration history.