Water Safety Training Could Become Mandatory for Michigan Students

LANSING, MI (WOWO) A bill moving through the Michigan Legislature would require public schools to teach water safety as part of physical education classes, a proposal supporters say could help prevent drownings across the state.

House Bill 4477 would direct schools to provide instruction on safe behavior in and around water, the use of flotation devices, recognizing water conditions and administering CPR to drowning victims. Students would also learn about the risks of alcohol or substance use during water recreation.

The measure was discussed Wednesday by the Michigan House Education and Workforce Committee but lawmakers did not vote on it.

State records show 115 drowning deaths in Michigan in 2024, including 19 involving people age 19 and younger. Nationally, drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 5 to 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Reporting from Bridge Michigan highlighted those statistics as lawmakers reviewed the bill.

If approved, the Michigan Department of Education would develop or adopt a water safety curriculum for schools. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would also create a water safety information handout for families.

Supporters told lawmakers that many students currently receive little or no instruction on water safety in school. Joseph Matulis, an elementary physical education teacher with St. Johns Public Schools, testified that Michigan’s extensive shoreline and lakes create a need for more education.

Michigan is bordered by four Great Lakes and contains thousands of inland lakes and rivers, making swimming and boating common activities across the state.

Advocates also point to research suggesting water safety education is limited. A survey conducted by a Michigan State University researcher found only about 11 percent of teachers reported their schools provided water safety instruction.

The bill’s supporters say simple safety strategies can help people survive dangerous water conditions. Jamie Racklyeft, founder of the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium, promotes the phrase “flip, float and follow,” encouraging swimmers caught in trouble to float on their backs and follow the path of least resistance toward shore.

Some lawmakers say they want more input from school districts before deciding whether to support the legislation. State Representative Matt Koleszar of Plymouth told Bridge Michigan he plans to hear from local educators before taking a position.

If enacted, Michigan would join states such as Louisiana, which requires water safety instruction in schools, and New York, which mandates that districts provide water safety information to parents.