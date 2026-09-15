SIX tickets go on sale Friday for Embassy Theatre performances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical SIX go on sale to the general public Friday for performances at Fort Wayne’s Embassy Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, for shows scheduled Nov. 10 and 11.

Tickets start at $40.

The musical tells the stories of the six wives of King Henry VIII, reimagined as a pop concert competition featuring the historical figures as performers.

Also Wednesday, Mayor Sharon Tucker will join artists, community leaders and supporters at 10 a.m. to mark the third anniversary of Fort Wayne’s Inclusion Mural.

The anniversary event will include new symbolic brush strokes added to the mural as part of National Inclusion Week. Members of the media are invited to attend.

The Embassy Theatre is located at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne.