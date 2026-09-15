Multiple semis crash on Indiana Toll Road, blocking eastbound lanes for hours

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An overnight crash involving multiple semis blocked all eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County for several hours.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 10:39 p.m. Monday near mile marker 151.2, where traffic had slowed or stopped at a merge point in an overnight work zone near the Eastpoint Toll Plaza.

Police say a 2020 Volvo driven by 39-year-old Ruslan Piddaniuk of Parma, Ohio, failed to slow down and struck the stopped traffic. Three additional semis were involved in the crash.

One of the semis caught fire, but the driver was able to escape. Two drivers were taken to a local hospital with complaints of pain and were treated and released.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the Toll Road at the Angola Exit 144 while crews cleared the crash.

The eastbound lanes reopened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Indiana State Police were assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Police and Fire and EMS, Indiana Toll Road Maintenance and Bill’s Professional Towing and Repair.