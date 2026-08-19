Allen County recertified as StormReady for next four years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County has been recertified as StormReady by the National Weather Service, a designation the county will hold for the next four years.

The recognition was presented by Dustin Norman, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in northern Indiana.

The StormReady program recognizes communities that have systems in place to receive, communicate and respond to severe weather information.

Allen County Office of Emergency Management Planning Coordinator Chris Fleischer says the designation reflects the county’s emergency planning, training and communication efforts.

He also credited coordination between the National Weather Service, public safety agencies, schools, local governments, media organizations and other community partners.

County officials say those partnerships help ensure critical weather information can quickly reach the public and emergency personnel when severe weather threatens.

The StormReady designation is intended to strengthen community preparedness and response to hazardous weather.