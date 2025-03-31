Low-Speed Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — There was a police chase, which involved a stolen construction vehicle, and that made traffic slow down on the interstates.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says police chased that person on I-465 eastbound near East Street in Indianapolis. They also ran through I-65 northbound late Saturday around 9:30 p.m. State Police say the vehicle was not on the interstate anymore before 10:30 p.m. INDOT says officers chased that person that was going four miles an hour in the vehicle.

Before 11:30 that same night, officers say the chase ended on local Indianapolis roadways. However, INDOT has not said where exactly the chase ended.

Authorities took the suspect into custody after the chase. Police have not identified the suspect.