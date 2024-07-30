Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Missing 14-Year-Old Jasmine Marie Phillips

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Hartford City Police Department has issued a Statewide Silver Alert for 14-year-old Jasmine Marie Phillips, who was last seen in Hartford City on Monday, July 29, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Jasmine is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and clear framed glasses, and was riding a dark blue mountain bicycle with teal brake levers.

Authorities believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Jasmine’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hartford City Police Department at 765-348-4819 or call 911 immediately.