Study Finds GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Could Reduce Long-Term Employee Sick Leave

NEW YORK, NY (WOWO) Popular GLP-1 medications used for diabetes and weight loss may have benefits beyond improving health outcomes, with new research suggesting the drugs could reduce long-term employee sick leave.

An economic study found that workers taking GLP-1 medications, including widely used drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, had 17% fewer long-term sickness absences compared with those not taking the medications.

The study, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, examined the relationship between GLP-1 use and workplace absences using data from Denmark.

Researchers defined long-term sick leave as an illness-related absence lasting more than 30 days.

“The reduction in long-term sickness leave is consistent with improvements in underlying cardiometabolic health,” researchers wrote in the study.

The findings suggest that improved health among people using GLP-1 medications could have broader economic effects by reducing time away from work.

Researchers estimated that the reduction in sick leave could translate into savings of up to 1.5% of a worker’s salary.

GLP-1 drugs were originally developed to treat diabetes, but their use expanded significantly after studies showed they could support substantial weight loss. Medications in the class work by helping regulate blood sugar, slowing digestion and reducing appetite.

Beyond weight management, ongoing research has examined whether GLP-1 medications may be associated with additional health benefits, including lower risks of cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

The study was based on Danish employment and health data, where sick leave policies differ from those in the United States. In Denmark, employers are generally responsible for paying workers’ full salaries during illness-related absences for up to 30 days, with government support covering longer-term leave.

Researchers noted that differences in health care systems, workplace policies and sick leave rules mean the results may not directly translate to every country, including the U.S.

Still, the findings add to a growing body of research examining how GLP-1 medications may affect not only individual health but also broader workplace and economic trends as their use continues to increase.