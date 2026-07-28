BGSU Introduces New Food Delivery Robots With Bigger Capacity and Expanded Options

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOWO) — Bowling Green State University is preparing to roll out a new fleet of food delivery robots on campus after the previous autonomous delivery service provider ended operations at universities nationwide.

BGSU Dining announced the university has partnered with Avride to replace Starship Technologies, which stopped providing robot delivery services at college campuses earlier this summer according to WTOL.

The new robots are expected to offer expanded delivery options and increased capacity compared with the previous fleet, according to a press release from BGSU Dining.

The university says Avride will partner with Grubhub as the new ordering platform, allowing customers to order and track deliveries through a single app. Students, faculty and staff will be able to pay using university meal plans, Falcon Dollars, and BG1 Bucks. Credit and debit cards will also be accepted.

BGSU says the new robots will have twice the carrying capacity of the previous delivery vehicles, allowing them to transport more food and a wider variety of menu items in a single trip.

According to the university, the robots will be capable of carrying up to six extra-large pizzas and five 1.5-liter bottles at one time.

The updated service is scheduled to begin August 17 and will initially be limited to on-campus delivery locations. University officials say there is potential for the service to expand beyond campus in the future.

Bowling Green State University first introduced autonomous food delivery in 2020, becoming the first university in Ohio to offer robot delivery service.

The move to Avride comes as colleges continue exploring autonomous delivery technology as a way to provide convenient food options for students while managing demand across large campuses.