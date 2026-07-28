Surgeon General Warns Too Much Screen Time May Affect Young Children’s Brain Development

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WOWO) Too much screen time at an early age may interfere with children’s brain development, attention, memory and language skills, according to a warning from a top federal health official.

Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, interim surgeon general and principal deputy assistant secretary of health, says excessive screen exposure among young children can contribute to neurocognitive delays and make it harder for children to develop important skills.

“Parents are now fighting for attention from the screens,” Haridopolos told Fox News Digital.

Health experts say the concern is growing as digital devices become increasingly common in homes, schools and daily routines. Tablets, smartphones and other screens can compete with the face-to-face interactions and hands-on activities that support early childhood development.

To help families create healthier digital habits, the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office has outlined a framework known as the “5 Ds,” a series of steps focused on setting boundaries and reducing unnecessary screen use.

The first step is “Discuss.”

Health officials recommend that families create screen rules before conflicts happen by talking together about when, where and how long devices can be used.

Experts say establishing clear expectations ahead of time can reduce daily arguments and help children understand healthy limits.

The second step is “Do,” which focuses on parents modeling responsible behavior.

Haridopolos said children often mirror what they see adults doing, making parental habits an important part of managing screen use.

“If we’re constantly on our screens, then perhaps our children will be, too,” she said, encouraging parents to “be good role models and lead by example.”

The third step, “Divert,” encourages families to replace screen time with other activities.

Instead of immediately handing a child a tablet when they become bored, Haridopolos recommends directing children toward activities such as arts and crafts, outdoor play, reading, or helping prepare meals.

The fourth step is “Disconnect,” which emphasizes creating regular screen-free moments throughout the day.

Haridopolos said breaks such as summer vacations and holidays can be opportunities for families to reset digital boundaries.

She recommended keeping screens away during meals, car rides and before bedtime.

Family dinners can become opportunities for face-to-face conversations rather than scrolling through devices. Travel time can be used for interaction instead of relying on phones or entertainment screens. Health officials also recommend turning off blue-light devices at least an hour before sleep to avoid disrupting natural sleep patterns.

The final step is “Delay.”

Haridopolos encouraged parents to postpone children’s access to screens and smartphones whenever possible.

One recommendation is keeping phones and other devices charged overnight in a shared family area, such as a kitchen or living room, instead of allowing children to keep them in their bedrooms.

“Those are some simple activities that you can do that will make huge changes in the future,” Haridopolos said.

Health officials say the goal is not eliminating technology entirely but helping families create healthier routines that balance digital access with activities that support children’s social, emotional and cognitive development.

As screen use continues to rise among children, experts say early boundaries and consistent family habits may help reduce potential impacts on attention, sleep, communication skills and overall development.