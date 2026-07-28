Michigan Salad-Linked Parasite Outbreak Sickens More Than 7,600, Hospitalizes 160

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — The number of confirmed cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan has climbed above 7,600 as health officials continue investigating what may be the state’s largest outbreak of the intestinal parasite.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,664 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning, July 23. The total represents a continued increase from 7,171 cases reported Wednesday, 6,571 cases Tuesday, and 6,148 cases Monday.

State health officials also reported that 160 people have been hospitalized with illnesses linked to cyclosporiasis.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora cayetanensis parasite. People typically become infected by consuming food or drinks contaminated with the parasite, which can cause symptoms including frequent watery diarrhea.

The illness usually takes about one week after exposure before symptoms begin.

MDHHS said early information suggests lettuce or salad greens may be a possible source of the outbreak. However, officials have not identified a specific type of produce, grower, or supplier responsible, and other food items have not been ruled out.

Health officials are recommending residents take additional precautions, especially when handling lettuce and salad greens.

The MDHHS recommendations include buying whole heads of lettuce instead of pre-washed, bagged lettuce or pre-made salad kits when possible. Officials recommend removing and discarding the outer two to three layers of leaves before preparation and washing the remaining inner leaves thoroughly under clean running water.

For greens that can be cooked, health officials say cooking to an internal temperature of at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit is the safest option because the parasite can resist routine chemical disinfection. Washing alone does not guarantee that Cyclospora will be removed.

Previous cyclosporiasis outbreaks in the United States and Canada have been linked to several foods, including bagged salad mixes and kits, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas, and green onions.

Health officials recommend several general food safety steps to reduce the risk of infection. Cooking foods when possible, peeling produce with removable skins, and washing fresh fruits and vegetables under running water can all provide additional protection.

MDHHS warns that “pre-washed” produce does not guarantee safety, and rewashing bagged lettuce may not remove Cyclospora contamination according to WXYZ.

Residents who develop symptoms, especially frequent watery diarrhea, are encouraged to contact a health care provider and specifically request testing for Cyclospora.

Health officials say routine stool tests may not detect the parasite, meaning additional testing may be needed for an accurate diagnosis.

Cyclosporiasis is treated with antibiotics, along with rest and drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.

State health officials continue monitoring the outbreak while working to identify the source of contamination and prevent additional illnesses.